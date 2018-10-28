NailsUS grindcore/powerviolence band. Formed December 2007
Nails
2007-12
Nails Biography (Wikipedia)
Nails is an American hardcore punk band from Oxnard, California. The group was formed in 2009 by frontman Todd Jones, formerly the guitarist of Terror, along with bassist John Gianelli and drummer Taylor Young of Disgrace. They released their debut EP Obscene Humanity in 2009, followed by the studio albums Unsilent Death (2010), Abandon All Life (2013) and You Will Never Be One of Us (2016) and a split EP with Full of Hell. Gradually, Nails have achieved widespread critical acclaim for their savage death metal-infused sound.
Nails Tracks
In Exodus
Nails
In Exodus
In Exodus
Life Is A Death Sentence
Nails
Nails
Life Is A Death Sentence
Violence Is Forever
Nails
Nails
Violence Is Forever
Savage Intolerance
Nails
Nails
Savage Intolerance
You Will Never Be One of Us
Nails
Nails
You Will Never Be One of Us
God's Cold Hands
Nails
Nails
God's Cold Hands
Abandon All Life
Nails
Nails
Abandon All Life
Wide Open Wound
Nails
Nails
Wide Open Wound
Wide Open Wound
Tyrants
Nails
Tyrants
Tyrants
Obscene Humanity
Nails
Nails
Obscene Humanity
Unsilent Death
Nails
Nails
Unsilent Death
Scapegoat
Nails
Scapegoat
Scapegoat
