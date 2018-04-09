The PrefectsUK punk band
The Prefects
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a7d734d6-b586-4fdc-9f00-a9e58f38b78f
The Prefects Biography (Wikipedia)
The Prefects were a punk band from Birmingham, England, with members that would later form The Nightingales. They were one of the very first UK punk bands.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Prefects Tracks
Sort by
Things In General
The Prefects
Things In General
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Things In General
Last played on
Total Luck (John Peel Session 8th Jan 1979)
The Prefects
Total Luck (John Peel Session 8th Jan 1979)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Total Luck (John Peel Session 8th Jan 1979)
Last played on
Faults (John Peel Session 8th Jan 1979)
The Prefects
Faults (John Peel Session 8th Jan 1979)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Faults (John Peel Session 8th Jan 1979)
Last played on
Barbarellas (John Peel Session 8th Jan 1979)
The Prefects
Barbarellas (John Peel Session 8th Jan 1979)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barbarellas
The Prefects
Barbarellas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barbarellas
Last played on
Going Through The Motions
The Prefects
Going Through The Motions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Going Through The Motions
Last played on
Agony Column (John Peel 11.08.1978)
The Prefects
Agony Column (John Peel 11.08.1978)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Agony Column (John Peel 11.08.1978)
Last played on
Going Through The Motions (John Peel Session 8.1.1979)
The Prefects
Going Through The Motions (John Peel Session 8.1.1979)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barbarellas (John Peel Session 8.1.1979)
The Prefects
Barbarellas (John Peel Session 8.1.1979)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barbarellas (John Peel Session 8.1.1979)
Last played on
Things in General (John Peel session 11.8.1978
The Prefects
Things in General (John Peel session 11.8.1978
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Escort Girls (John Peel 11.08.1978)
The Prefects
Escort Girls (John Peel 11.08.1978)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Escort Girls (John Peel 11.08.1978)
Last played on
The Bristol Road Leads To Dachau (John Peel session 11.8.1978)
The Prefects
The Bristol Road Leads To Dachau (John Peel session 11.8.1978)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motions (Peel 15/01/1979)
The Prefects
Motions (Peel 15/01/1979)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motions (Peel 15/01/1979)
Last played on
Barberellas (Peel 15/01/1979)
The Prefects
Barberellas (Peel 15/01/1979)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barberellas (Peel 15/01/1979)
Last played on
Total Luck (Peel 15/01/1979)
The Prefects
Total Luck (Peel 15/01/1979)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Total Luck (Peel 15/01/1979)
Last played on
Faults (Peel 15/01/1979)
The Prefects
Faults (Peel 15/01/1979)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Faults (Peel 15/01/1979)
Last played on
Faults
The Prefects
Faults
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Faults
Last played on
Escort Girls
The Prefects
Escort Girls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Escort Girls
Last played on
The Prefects Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist