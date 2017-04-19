MinuitFormed 1998
Minuit
1998
Minuit Biography (Wikipedia)
Minuit (pronounced min-wee, French for midnight) are an electronic band from New Zealand, formed in Nelson.
The members of Minuit include lead singer, Ruth Carr, with Paul Dodge (also known as Gimme a C!) and Ryan Beehre (also known as Funk'n'SloCuts) playing machines.
Minuit Tracks
The Sum Of Us
Minuit
The Sum Of Us
The Sum Of Us
Minuit Links
