Rolf ReinhardtBorn 3 February 1927. Died 21 February 2006
Rolf Reinhardt
1927-02-03
Zigeunerweisen, Op 20
Pablo de Sarasate
Carmen Fantasy, Op 25
Pablo de Sarasate
