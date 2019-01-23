Martha FfionIrish singer-songwriter based in Glasgow
Martha Ffion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03kc9vf.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a7cd505f-7397-4e8c-bc94-6fc741319c30
Martha Ffion Performances & Interviews
- Martha Ffion - Take Your Namehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05y8tlf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05y8tlf.jpg2018-02-15T15:01:04.000ZMartha Ffion performs live for The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05y8tdx
Martha Ffion - Take Your Name
- Martha Ffion - Punch Drunk Lovehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rnskf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rnskf.jpg2017-02-02T15:50:00.000ZMartha Ffion on The Janice Forsyth Show at Celtic Connectionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04rnspc
Martha Ffion - Punch Drunk Love
- RM Hubbert with Martha Ffion - The Unravelling (The Quay Sessions)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03v0ttp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03v0ttp.jpg2016-05-13T11:26:46.000ZRM Hubbert and Friends perform live on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03v0td3
RM Hubbert with Martha Ffion - The Unravelling (The Quay Sessions)
- Martha Ffion - Wallflowerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03lzvq4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03lzvq4.jpg2016-03-09T11:25:00.000ZATL's Track for the Day #275, Wednesday 9th March 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03lzykr
Martha Ffion - Wallflower
Martha Ffion Tracks
Sort by
Kennedy Hair
Martha Ffion
Kennedy Hair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9vf.jpglink
Kennedy Hair
Last played on
Record Sleeves
Martha Ffion
Record Sleeves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9vf.jpglink
Record Sleeves
Last played on
Real Love
Martha Ffion
Real Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9vf.jpglink
Real Love
Last played on
Take Your Name
Martha Ffion
Take Your Name
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hnrr7.jpglink
Take Your Name
Last played on
Take Your Name (The Quay Sessions, 15th Feb 2018)
Martha Ffion
Take Your Name (The Quay Sessions, 15th Feb 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9vf.jpglink
Lead Balloon (The Quay Sessions, 15th Feb 2018)
Martha Ffion
Lead Balloon (The Quay Sessions, 15th Feb 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9vf.jpglink
We Make Do
Martha Ffion
We Make Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9vf.jpglink
We Make Do
Last played on
Lead Balloon
Martha Ffion
Lead Balloon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9vf.jpglink
Lead Balloon
Last played on
Record Sleeves - Riley Session 200318
Martha Ffion
Record Sleeves - Riley Session 200318
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9vf.jpglink
Record Sleeves - Riley Session 200318
Last played on
Take Your Name (Marc Riley Session 20th March 2018)
Martha Ffion
Take Your Name (Marc Riley Session 20th March 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9vf.jpglink
Punch Drunk (Marc Riley Session 20th March 2018)
Martha Ffion
Punch Drunk (Marc Riley Session 20th March 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9vf.jpglink
LIVE TRK #1 (Marc Riley Session 20th March 2018)
Martha Ffion
LIVE TRK #1 (Marc Riley Session 20th March 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9vf.jpglink
Beach
Martha Ffion
Beach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9vf.jpglink
Beach
Last played on
No Applause
Martha Ffion
No Applause
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9vf.jpglink
No Applause
Last played on
Baltimore
Martha Ffion
Baltimore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9vf.jpglink
Baltimore
Last played on
Missing You
Martha Ffion
Missing You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9vf.jpglink
Missing You
Last played on
Punch Drunk
Martha Ffion
Punch Drunk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9vf.jpglink
Punch Drunk
Last played on
Real Life
Martha Ffion
Real Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9vf.jpglink
Real Life
Last played on
Take Your Name
Marta Ffion
Take Your Name
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take Your Name
Performer
Last played on
No Applause (The Quay Sessions, 15th Feb 2018)
Martha Ffion
No Applause (The Quay Sessions, 15th Feb 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9vf.jpglink
So Long (The Quay Sessions, 15th Feb 2018)
Martha Ffion
So Long (The Quay Sessions, 15th Feb 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9vf.jpglink
We Make Do (The Quay Sessions, 15th Feb 2018)
Martha Ffion
We Make Do (The Quay Sessions, 15th Feb 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9vf.jpglink
Ain't That Enough (The Quay Sessions, 15th Feb 2018)
Martha Ffion
Ain't That Enough (The Quay Sessions, 15th Feb 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9vf.jpglink
Playlists featuring Martha Ffion
Back to artist