“Whispering” Jack SmithBorn 31 May 1898. Died 13 May 1950
“Whispering” Jack Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1898-05-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a7cbadfc-4caa-4f64-b40f-a548e1b4c78f
Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Smith (born Jacob Schmidt, May 30, 1896 – May 13, 1950) was known as "Whispering" Jack Smith and was a popular baritone singer in the 1920s and 1930s who made a brief comeback in the late 1940s. He was a popular radio and recording artist who occasionally appeared in films.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
On The Dark Road Crying
“Whispering” Jack Smith
On The Dark Road Crying
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On The Dark Road Crying
Last played on
Me And My Shadow
“Whispering” Jack Smith
Me And My Shadow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f4vyr.jpglink
Me And My Shadow
Last played on
Sunshine
“Whispering” Jack Smith
Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunshine
Last played on
That's My Weakness Now
“Whispering” Jack Smith
That's My Weakness Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bpxz9.jpglink
That's My Weakness Now
Last played on
That's My Weakness Now
“Whispering” Jack Smith
That's My Weakness Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's My Weakness Now
Last played on
All By Yourslef in the Moonlight
“Whispering” Jack Smith
All By Yourslef in the Moonlight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All By Yourslef in the Moonlight
Last played on
My Blue Heaven
“Whispering” Jack Smith
My Blue Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Blue Heaven
Last played on
Sunshine
“Whispering” Jack Smith
Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunshine
Last played on
I'm Knee Deep In Daisies
“Whispering” Jack Smith
I'm Knee Deep In Daisies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Knee Deep In Daisies
Last played on
Head over heels in love
“Whispering” Jack Smith
Head over heels in love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Head over heels in love
Last played on
Poor Papa [He's Got Nothin' At All]
“Whispering” Jack Smith
Poor Papa [He's Got Nothin' At All]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poor Papa [He's Got Nothin' At All]
Last played on
Blue Skies
“Whispering” Jack Smith
Blue Skies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Skies
Last played on
The Song Is Ended [But The Melody Lingers On]
“Whispering” Jack Smith
The Song Is Ended [But The Melody Lingers On]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy Rhythm
“Whispering” Jack Smith
Crazy Rhythm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy Rhythm
Last played on
When the Red Red Robin
“Whispering” Jack Smith
When the Red Red Robin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When the Red Red Robin
Last played on
Ceclia, Does Your Mother Know You're Out
“Whispering” Jack Smith
Ceclia, Does Your Mother Know You're Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gimme A Lil Kiss Will Ya Huh?
“Whispering” Jack Smith
Gimme A Lil Kiss Will Ya Huh?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j6xv0.pnglink
Faded Photograph
“Whispering” Jack Smith
Faded Photograph
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cecilia
“Whispering” Jack Smith
Cecilia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cecilia
Last played on
Some Other Bird Whistled A Tune
“Whispering” Jack Smith
Some Other Bird Whistled A Tune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Some Other Bird Whistled A Tune
Last played on
Miss Annabelle Lee
“Whispering” Jack Smith
Miss Annabelle Lee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Miss Annabelle Lee
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist