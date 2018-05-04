Measha BrueggergosmanBorn 28 June 1977
Measha Brueggergosman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977-06-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a7cad3db-9e2a-4bf5-9819-2a25f31cf681
Measha Brueggergosman Biography (Wikipedia)
Measha Brueggergosman (born Measha Gosman; June 28, 1977) is a Canadian soprano who performs both as an opera singer and concert artist. She has performed internationally and won numerous awards. Her recordings of both classical and popular music have also received awards.
Measha Brueggergosman Tracks
In the shadow of my tresses (Spanish Songbook)
Hugo Wolf
In the shadow of my tresses (Spanish Songbook)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
In the shadow of my tresses (Spanish Songbook)
Last played on
Cuba Dentro de Un Piano (Cinco Canciones Negras)
Xavier Montsalvatge
Cuba Dentro de Un Piano (Cinco Canciones Negras)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cuba Dentro de Un Piano (Cinco Canciones Negras)
Performer
Last played on
Le temps des Lilas
Ernest Chausson
Le temps des Lilas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46y.jpglink
Le temps des Lilas
Performer
Last played on
Brettl-Lieder (Gigerlette, Mahnung, and Arie aus dem Spiegel von Arkadien)
Arnold Schoenberg
Brettl-Lieder (Gigerlette, Mahnung, and Arie aus dem Spiegel von Arkadien)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0q.jpglink
Brettl-Lieder (Gigerlette, Mahnung, and Arie aus dem Spiegel von Arkadien)
Last played on
The Seven Deadly Sins
Kurt Weill
The Seven Deadly Sins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
The Seven Deadly Sins
Arie aus dem Spiegel von Arkadien
Arnold Schoenberg
Arie aus dem Spiegel von Arkadien
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0q.jpglink
Arie aus dem Spiegel von Arkadien
Einfaltiges Lied
Arnold Schoenberg
Einfaltiges Lied
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0q.jpglink
Einfaltiges Lied
Der Nachtwandler
Arnold Schoenberg
Der Nachtwandler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0q.jpglink
Der Nachtwandler
Gigerlette
Arnold Schoenberg
Gigerlette
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0q.jpglink
Gigerlette
Berceuse élégiaque (BBC SSO 2016-17 Season)
Ferruccio Busoni
Berceuse élégiaque (BBC SSO 2016-17 Season)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkz9.jpglink
Berceuse élégiaque (BBC SSO 2016-17 Season)
Je te veux
Erik Satie
Je te veux
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjb.jpglink
Je te veux
Last played on
Die Nacht, Op. 10 No. 3
Richard Strauss
Die Nacht, Op. 10 No. 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Die Nacht, Op. 10 No. 3
Last played on
Beau Soir
Claude Debussy
Beau Soir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Beau Soir
Last played on
Wesendonk Lieder, WWV 91 (feat. Justus Zeyen)
Measha Brueggergosman
Wesendonk Lieder, WWV 91 (feat. Justus Zeyen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Wesendonk Lieder, WWV 91 (feat. Justus Zeyen)
On this Island, Op 11 (feat. Justus Zeyen)
Measha Brueggergosman
On this Island, Op 11 (feat. Justus Zeyen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
On this Island, Op 11 (feat. Justus Zeyen)
Shéhérazade (feat. Justus Zeyen)
Measha Brueggergosman
Shéhérazade (feat. Justus Zeyen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Shéhérazade (feat. Justus Zeyen)
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Joyce DiDonato performs in Dead Man Walking
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/expc8g
Barbican, London
2018-02-20T07:44:02
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04ny8t5.jpg
20
Feb
2018
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Joyce DiDonato performs in Dead Man Walking
Barbican, London
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Kurt Weill’s The Seven Deadly Sins
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e99gwh
Glasgow City Halls
2016-10-20T07:44:02
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p047m204.jpg
20
Oct
2016
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Kurt Weill’s The Seven Deadly Sins
Glasgow City Halls
Measha Brueggergosman Links
