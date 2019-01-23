“Beatrice possesses an old soul that belies her twenty years, and more than a touch of genius” Gramophone, January 2014

Twenty-two year-old Beatrice Rana has shaken the international classical music world already and aroused admiration and interest from concert presenters, conductors, critics and audiences in many countries.

In June 2013, she won Silver (2nd Prize) and the Audience Award at the prestigious Van Cliburn competition, bringing her to yet a new level in her already very promising career. She had attracted international attention at 18, winning 1st Prize and all special prizes at the Montreal International competition in 2011.

Beatrice is invited in concert series and festivals throughout the world, such as Zurich’s Tonhalle, Vienna’s Konzerthaus, Verbier Festival, London’s Wigmore Hall, Washington DC’s Kennedy Center, Hamburg’s Laeiszhalle, Cologne’s Philharmonie, Klavier Festival Ruhr, Ferrara Musica, Paris ’Auditorium du Louvre, La Roque d’Anthéron Festival, Radio-France Festival in Montpellier, Saratoga Festival, Lied Center of Kansas, Milan’s Società dei Concerti, Lanaudière Festival, Toronto Summer Music, the Vancouver Recital Society, La Folle Journée in Nantes.

A guest of several orchestras internationally, Beatrice played or is due to play with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at Walt Disney Hall , Detroit Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Accademia di Santa-Cecilia, Philadelphia Orchestra, RAI Symphony Torino, Dresdner Philharmonie, Deutsche Radio Philharmonie, Düsseldorfer Symphoniker, Queensland Symphony Orchestra in Brisbane, Filharmonica della Scala, Maggio Musicale, with conductors like Yannick Nézet-Seguin, Jun Märkl, Leonard Slatkin, Trevor Pinnock, Fabien Gabel, Fayçal Karoui, Joshua Weilerstein, Miguel Harth-Bedoya, Andrès Orozco-Estrada, Susanna Mälkki, Antonio Pappano, Fabio Luisi or Zubin Mehta.

Beatrice Rana was selected in 2014 to perform at the International Music Festival of the Orpheum Foundation for advancement of Young Soloists at Zurich’s Tonhalle, with the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino conducted by Zubin Mehta.

A recipient of an impressive number of first prizes in national and international piano competitions, such as “Muzio Clementi” Competition, “International Piano Competition of the Republic of San Marino” and "Bang&Olufsen PianoRAMA Competition”, Beatrice was selected in 2010 among 60 participants as one of the six pianists allowed to take part in the “Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli Prize” where she has attended a prestigious masterclass with Arie Vardi and performed a recital. She now studies with Arie Verdi in Hannover.

Born to a family of musicians in 1993, Beatrice Rana made her debuts as a soloist with orchestra at the age of 9, performing Bach Concerto in F minor. Beatrice began her musical studies at four and achieved her Piano Degree at the age of sixteen with top marks, laude and honorable mention under the guidance of Benedetto Lupo at the Nino Rota Conservatory of Music in Monopoli, where she also studied composition with Marco della Sciucca. During her studies, she was awarded at the age of twelve the prestigious scholarship of the Italian Ministry of Education, University and Research for her great and very precocious musical talent. At the same time she attended masterclasses in Italy, France and United States with artists such as M. Beroff, A. Ciccolini, A. Jasinski, F. J. Thioillier, E. Virsaladze.

Beatrice recorded Chopin’s Preludes on the Atma label in 2012, together with Scriabine’s 2nd Sonata, and received international acclaim for this first CD. She will record Tchaikovsky’s first piano concerto and Prokofiev’s second concerto with Antonio Pappano and the Accademia di Santa Cecilia for Warner Music in 2015.

“She brought unerring grace to Mozart’s seemingly effortless, melodic inspiration and floated Mozartean figurations with lyric ease. In the slow movement [of the Jeunehomme concerto], which reveals depth of feeling through harmonic experimentation, Rana didn’t make the mistake of overdramatizing. And she demonstrated that the impetuous return to high spirits in the last movement really does belong to the young.” Los Angeles Times, December 2014

“Beatrice Rana’s execution of Schumann’s hugely ambitious and monstrously difficult [Symphonic Etudes] was simply jaw-dropping. … Ms. Rana gave the audience a fascinating reading that was full of moments exhibiting Schumann’s dual music personas for which roles the performer folded herself into perfectly” Seen and Heard, February 2014