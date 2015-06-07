Melanie HarroldBorn May 1951
Melanie Harrold
1951-05
Melanie Harrold Biography (Wikipedia)
Melanie Harrold is a British singer/songwriter, best known for her 1970s albums for DJM (Fancy That and Blue Angel) plus recording with Gerry Rafferty, and singing with Hank Wangford. In her early career, and even for her first album (Fancy That), Melanie went under the name Joanna Carlin so as not to be confused with the other singer Melanie.
Melanie Harrold Tracks
Julian Of Norwich
Julian Of Norwich
Julian Of Norwich
