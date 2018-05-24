Eire ApparentFormed 1967. Disbanded May 1970
Eire Apparent
1967
Eire Apparent Biography (Wikipedia)
Eire Apparent were a band from Northern Ireland, noted for launching the careers of Henry McCullough and Ernie Graham, and for having Jimi Hendrix play on, and produce, their only album.
Eire Apparent Tracks
Yes I Need Someone
Highway 61 Revistied - BBC Session 15/04/1969
Mr Guy Fawkes
