Billy LawrenceBorn 3 May 1972
Billy Lawrence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972-05-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a7c6b64f-4c4a-44b0-840c-1bcb8a3756b5
Billy Lawrence Biography (Wikipedia)
Billy Lawrence (born May 3, 1974, in Boca Raton, Florida) is an American R&B/soul singer-songwriter, record producer and arranger.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Billy Lawrence Tracks
Sort by
C'Mon
Billy Lawrence
C'Mon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
C'Mon
Last played on
Billy Lawrence Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist