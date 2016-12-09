OrphxCanadian industrial / techno project. Formed 1993
Orphx
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a7c5a839-b5a1-45bd-aa7e-ba34d7aeb3a4
Orphx Biography (Wikipedia)
Orphx is a Canadian music duo made up of Rich Oddie and Christina Sealey who perform techno, industrial and experimental music. They have performed throughout Europe and North America and have numerous releases on CD, vinyl and cassette through independent music labels such as Sonic Groove, Hands Productions, Hymen Records and Malignant Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Orphx Tracks
Sort by
What Will Burn
Orphx
What Will Burn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Will Burn
Last played on
Fault Line
Orphx
Fault Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fault Line
Last played on
Orphx Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist