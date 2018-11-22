Nollaig Casey
Nollaig Casey Biography (Wikipedia)
Nollaig Casey (also known as Nollaig Ní Chathasaigh ) is an Irish fiddle player, and has an international reputation as one of Ireland's finest fiddle players. By the time she was eleven years old she could play violin, piano, tin whistle and uilleann pipes. During her teenage years she learned to play in both the classical and traditional musical traditions. She won several All-Ireland titles for fiddle and traditional singing culminating in the award to her in 1972 for the best all-round performer.
Nollaig Casey Tracks
Cabbage And Cale
Nollaig Casey
The Yellow Wattle / Twins On A Swing
Nollaig Casey
THE OLD BUSH/SPIKE ISLAND LASSES/THE CROOKED ROAD
Arty McGlynn
I Ne'er Shall Wean Her / The Priest In His Boots/ Tomas O Canainn's
Arty McGlynn
Among The Heather
Arty McGlynn
Tom Cronin's Homework
Nollaig Casey
A Stor Mo Chroi
Nollaig Casey
The Bonnie Blue-Eyed Lassie
Nollaig Casey
A Bhurcaigh Bhui
Nollaig Casey
i ne'er shall wean her/the priest in his boots/tomas o canainn's
Arty McGlynn
Jota de Maia
Nollaig Casey
A Bhurcaigh Bhui o'n gCein
Nollaig Casey
The Last Lord of Beara
Nollaig Casey
Song of the Seven Streams
Nollaig Casey
Seo le Thoil
Nollaig Casey
