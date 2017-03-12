Dan Tuffy
Dan Tuffy Biography (Wikipedia)
Dan Tuffy is an Australian-born musician, he was bass guitarist and vocalist for Tasmanian band, Wild Pumpkins At Midnight from 1984. The band relocated to Melbourne in 1987, then to London in 1990 and subsequently to The Netherlands. Tuffy later formed the folk/blues band Big Low which performed his semi-autobiographical songs and stories and, as from 2007, he was a resident of The Netherlands.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dan Tuffy Tracks
Belinda
Dan Tuffy
Belinda
Belinda
Don't Go Crying On My Shoulder
Dan Tuffy
Don't Go Crying On My Shoulder
Don't Go Crying On My Shoulder
