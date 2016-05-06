Angela Maria "Ani" DiFranco (born September 23, 1970) is an American singer, musician, poet, songwriter, and activist. She has released more than 20 albums. DiFranco has received positive feedback from critics for much of her career.

DiFranco's music has been classified as folk rock and alternative rock, although it has additional influences from punk, funk, hip hop and jazz. She has released all her albums on her own record label, Righteous Babe, giving her significant creative freedom.

DiFranco supports many social and political movements by performing benefit concerts, appearing on benefit albums and speaking at rallies. Through the Righteous Babe Foundation DiFranco has backed grassroots cultural and political organizations supporting causes including abortion rights and LGBT visibility. She counts American folk singer and songwriter Pete Seeger among her mentors.