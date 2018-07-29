The Yummy Fur were an indie rock band from Glasgow, formed in 1992, and disbanded 1999. The band consisted of lead singer and guitarist John McKeown and a regularly changing line-up of other musicians. McKeown has since gone on to form the band 1990s. Their name was taken from the comic book Yummy Fur by Chester Brown.

After leaving the band in 1997, Lawrence Worthington would drum for both The Male Nurse and The Fall-influenced art punk band The Country Teasers.

Three future members of internationally successful Glasgow indie band Franz Ferdinand played in The Yummy Fur. Drummer Paul Thomson who joined the band in 1997, and multi-instrumentalist Alex Kapranos Huntley, who joined in 1998, were founder members of Franz Ferdinand, and Dino Bardot would join Franz Ferdinand as guitarist in 2017 to replace Nick McCarthy.

Keyboard player Mark Gibbons committed suicide in 1999.

The band were lauded by BBC Radio 1 DJ John Peel, recording two Peel Sessions in 1995 and 1998.