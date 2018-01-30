Lau Nau or Laura Naukkarinen (born 1980) is a composer, producer and musician from Finland [1]. She plays also under the moniker Subatlantti [2], in IAX, a band formed with Kuupuu and Tsembla and is a visiting member of The Matti Bye Ensemble. She was also a member of free improv and psychedelic folk bands Kiila, Päivänsäde, the Anaksimandros, Avarus, Maailma, and the trio Hertta Lussu Ässä formed by fellow acid folk singer-songwriters Islaja and Kuupuu.

Besides of composing and producing her own albums, Lau Nau accompanies silent films live and composes music for feature films, theatre plays, dance and sound installations.[3] Her instrumentation ranges from everyday objects to classical instruments and analog synthesizers.

Lau Nau lives in the Finnish countryside of Kimito island with her husband and two sons.