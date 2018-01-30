Lau NauBorn 1980
Lau Nau Biography (Wikipedia)
Lau Nau or Laura Naukkarinen (born 1980) is a composer, producer and musician from Finland [1]. She plays also under the moniker Subatlantti [2], in IAX, a band formed with Kuupuu and Tsembla and is a visiting member of The Matti Bye Ensemble. She was also a member of free improv and psychedelic folk bands Kiila, Päivänsäde, the Anaksimandros, Avarus, Maailma, and the trio Hertta Lussu Ässä formed by fellow acid folk singer-songwriters Islaja and Kuupuu.
Besides of composing and producing her own albums, Lau Nau accompanies silent films live and composes music for feature films, theatre plays, dance and sound installations.[3] Her instrumentation ranges from everyday objects to classical instruments and analog synthesizers.
Lau Nau lives in the Finnish countryside of Kimito island with her husband and two sons.
Lau Nau Tracks
Sort by