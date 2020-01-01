Culcha CandelaFormed 2001
Culcha Candela
2001
Culcha Candela Biography (Wikipedia)
Culcha Candela is a Dancehall, Hip hop, House and Reggae group from Berlin, Germany. Sources say they formed at different times but in the range of 2001-2003. Their lyrics range from political issues, such as "Una Cosa" or "Schöne, neue Welt" to party songs, such as "Partybus". The name Culcha Candela can be translated into English roughly as "hot" or "bright" culture.
