Eduardo AraújoBorn 23 July 1942
Eduardo Araújo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1942-07-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a7a03f48-1448-4cc1-8f76-b9345ff2742a
Eduardo Araújo Biography (Wikipedia)
Eduardo Araújo (born Eduardo Oliveira Araújo; July 23, 1942 in Joaíma) is a Brazilian rock singer. Once part of the Jovem Guarda movement, he is now linked to the country music scene. He is famous for his Jovem Guarda hit "O Bom".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eduardo Araújo Tracks
Sort by
Opanige (Sound Voyage Edit)
Eduardo Araújo
Opanige (Sound Voyage Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Opanige (Sound Voyage Edit)
Performer
Last played on
Opanige
Eduardo Araújo
Opanige
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Opanige
Performer
Last played on
Rua Maluca
Eduardo Araújo
Rua Maluca
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rua Maluca
Last played on
Dancando Boogaloo
Eduardo Araújo
Dancando Boogaloo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dancando Boogaloo
Last played on
Pressentimento
Eduardo Araújo
Pressentimento
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pressentimento
Last played on
A Mulher
Eduardo Araújo
A Mulher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Mulher
Last played on
Boogaloo Na Broadway
Eduardo Araújo
Boogaloo Na Broadway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boogaloo Na Broadway
Last played on
Eduardo Araújo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist