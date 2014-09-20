Sian Alice Group was an English post-rock band with roots in experimental music and the avant-garde.

The group was founded in 2006 and began working on their debut album 59.59 shortly thereafter. Recorded at Grays Inn Road, Clervaux’s London studio, 59.59 spans exactly 59 minutes and 59 seconds. As Clervaux also works as an engineer and producer who has collaborated with J. Spaceman, Alexis Taylor, Spring Heel Jack and Treader records, he carries a unique production style throughout the album. 59:59 features contributions from Sasha Vine, Douglas Hart (Jesus & Mary Chain), John Coxon (Spring Heel Jack) and Brian DeGraw (Gang Gang Dance). The record received good reviews, with NME calling it 59.59 a "stunning debut album," that is "always breathtaking," while All Music Guide says it is "an astounding album, quite unlike anything one’s heard before."

In June 2008, the group released The Dusk Line, a four-track EP that was recorded during the sessions for 59.59 and features ballads made up of just piano and vocals.