CRIM3S Biography (Wikipedia)
Crim3s, formerly known as Story of Isaac, is an English electronic duo from London. The group consists of Rou Rot and Sadie Pinn, who met while living in a warehouse in North London. After being evicted on short notice, they were left homeless for a period of a year: "Our first ep [sic] was made when we were homeless, each track in a different environment. We’ve written tracks in garages, railway arches, office blocks, garden sheds and a law students uni room." They made a name for themselves as organisers and DJs of illegal squat raves in London and were described by 'Electronic Beats' as "pure punk in the truest sense, possessed of a strong DIY spirit and a no-fucks-given attitude." Rou has cited their lifestyle as an inspiration for their name: "Being chased by police and opening buildings to squat is a funny way to live. The harsh reality of life – not just for us, but the people we see around us every day – is what our music is about, and the reason why we're called CRIM3S."
They debuted with a self-titled EP on Black Bus Records in December 2011. In 2013, they self-released their second EP, Stay Ugly. They were part of the 2017's Sound of Stockholm lineup.
CRIM3S Tracks
