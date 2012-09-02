Crim3s, formerly known as Story of Isaac, is an English electronic duo from London. The group consists of Rou Rot and Sadie Pinn, who met while living in a warehouse in North London. After being evicted on short notice, they were left homeless for a period of a year: "Our first ep [sic] was made when we were homeless, each track in a different environment. We’ve written tracks in garages, railway arches, office blocks, garden sheds and a law students uni room." They made a name for themselves as organisers and DJs of illegal squat raves in London and were described by 'Electronic Beats' as "pure punk in the truest sense, possessed of a strong DIY spirit and a no-fucks-given attitude." Rou has cited their lifestyle as an inspiration for their name: "Being chased by police and opening buildings to squat is a funny way to live. The harsh reality of life – not just for us, but the people we see around us every day – is what our music is about, and the reason why we're called CRIM3S."

They debuted with a self-titled EP on Black Bus Records in December 2011. In 2013, they self-released their second EP, Stay Ugly. They were part of the 2017's Sound of Stockholm lineup.