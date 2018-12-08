Pierre LouÿsBorn 10 December 1870. Died 6 June 1925
Pierre Louÿs
1870-12-10
Pierre Louÿs Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre Louÿs (10 December 1870 – 6 June 1925) was a French poet and writer, most renowned for lesbian and classical themes in some of his writings. He is known as a writer who sought to "express pagan sensuality with stylistic perfection". He was made first a Chevalier and then an Officer of the Légion d'honneur for his contributions to French literature.
Pierre Louÿs Tracks
Chansons de Bilitis
Claude Debussy
Chansons de Bilitis - 3 melodies for voice & piano (1897)
Claude Debussy
Last played on
