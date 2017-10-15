Big Dumb FaceFormed 1998
Big Dumb Face is an American metal musical project noted for its comedic lyrics and shifts in style, encompassing multiple genres of music, including grindcore, death metal, funk, country, disco, reggae, psychedelia and pop.
Big Dumb Face was formed by brothers Wes and Scott Borland in 1998, serving for the former as a sideproject of the American band Limp Bizkit. Big Dumb Face released its debut album, Duke Lion Fights the Terror!! in 2001, followed by a second album, Where Is Duke Lion? He's Dead... in 2017.
