Reinhold FriedrichBorn 1958
Reinhold Friedrich
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1958
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a79cba00-73e2-42d2-b683-9d9f59ae98b8
Reinhold Friedrich Biography (Wikipedia)
Reinhold Friedrich (born 14 July 1958) is a German trumpeter and university lecturer in Karlsruhe.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Reinhold Friedrich Tracks
Sort by
Canzon Septimi Toni A 8 (Ii)
Giovanni Gabrieli
Canzon Septimi Toni A 8 (Ii)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzc7.jpglink
Canzon Septimi Toni A 8 (Ii)
Last played on
Canzon noni toni a 12 C.183 [1597 no.14]
Giovanni Gabrieli
Canzon noni toni a 12 C.183 [1597 no.14]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzc7.jpglink
Canzon noni toni a 12 C.183 [1597 no.14]
Last played on
Concerto in C major for 2 trumpets, RV 537
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in C major for 2 trumpets, RV 537
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Concerto in C major for 2 trumpets, RV 537
Last played on
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Last played on
Back to artist