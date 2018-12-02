Cavan O’ConnorBorn 1 July 1899. Died 11 January 1997
Cavan O’Connor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1899-07-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a799aa99-a791-4d55-8620-dd21eb319c5f
Cavan O’Connor Tracks
Sort by
A Strolling Vagabond
Cavan O’Connor
A Strolling Vagabond
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Strolling Vagabond
Last played on
I'll Take You Home Again Kathleen
Cavan O’Connor
I'll Take You Home Again Kathleen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Take You Home Again Kathleen
Last played on
When I leave the world behind
Cavan O’Connor
When I leave the world behind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I leave the world behind
Last played on
Serenade In The Night
Cavan O’Connor
Serenade In The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Serenade In The Night
Last played on
KATHLEEN MAVOURNEEN
Cavan O’Connor
KATHLEEN MAVOURNEEN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
KATHLEEN MAVOURNEEN
Last played on
The Rose Of Tralee
Cavan O’Connor
The Rose Of Tralee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Rose Of Tralee
Last played on
Rose of Killarney
Cavan O’Connor
Rose of Killarney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rose of Killarney
Last played on
Smilin' Through
Cavan O’Connor
Smilin' Through
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smilin' Through
Last played on
Just imagine
Cavan O’Connor
Just imagine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just imagine
Last played on
The vagabond song
Cavan O’Connor
The vagabond song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The vagabond song
Last played on
The rose of Tralee (with Jay Wilber & his orchestra)
Cavan O’Connor
The rose of Tralee (with Jay Wilber & his orchestra)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Town in the Ould County Down
Cavan O’Connor
Little Town in the Ould County Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cavan O’Connor Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist