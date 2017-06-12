Destiny’s Child Biography (Wikipedia)
Destiny's Child was an American girl group whose final and best-known line-up comprised Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams. Formed in 1997 in Houston, Texas, Destiny's Child members began their musical career as Girl's Tyme, formed in 1990, comprising Knowles, Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett among others. After years of limited success, the quartet were signed in 1997 to Columbia Records and Music World Entertainment as Destiny's Child. Destiny's Child was launched into mainstream recognition following the release of their best-selling second album, The Writing's on the Wall (1999), which contained the number-one singles "Bills, Bills, Bills" and "Say My Name". Despite critical and commercial success, the group was plagued by internal conflict and legal turmoil, as Roberson and Luckett attempted to split from the group's manager Mathew Knowles, citing favoritism of Knowles and Rowland.
In early 2000, both Roberson and Luckett were replaced with Williams and Farrah Franklin; however, Franklin quit after five months, leaving the group as a trio. Their third album, Survivor (2001), which contains themes the public interpreted as a channel to the group's experience, contains the worldwide hits "Independent Women", "Survivor" and "Bootylicious". In 2002, they announced a hiatus and re-united two years later for the release of their fourth and final studio album, Destiny Fulfilled (2004).
Destiny’s Child Tracks
Sort by
Get On The Bus (feat. Timbaland)
Bootylicious
Survivor
Jumpin', Jumpin'
Bills Bills Bills
Get On The Bus
Say My Name
Independent Women Part 1
Independent Women, Part I
The Girl Is Mine (feat. Destiny’s Child & Brandy)
Soldier (feat. Lil Wayne & T.I.)
Lose My Breath
So Good
No No No
A 'DC' Christmas Medley
Survivor (Jam In The Park, 2001)
Bills, Bills, Bills
Say My Name (Jam In The Park, 2001)
Bootylicious (Jam In The Park, 2001)
Latest Destiny’s Child News
Destiny’s Child Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Black Lives Matter course to include studies of Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar
-
"It's a statement of inclusion and love" - why the new video from Beyoncé and JAY-Z is so significant
-
Zara Larsson plays How Beyoncé Are You?
-
Beyoncé reunites with Destiny's Child for a mannequin challenge video
-
Beyoncé has amazing things to say about Adele
-
Ciara chats with Nick
-
Ciara chats to Tim Westwood