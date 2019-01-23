John MartinFamous for Vocals on songs by Swedish House Mafia
John Martin
John Martin Biography (Wikipedia)
John Martin Lindström (born 22 August 1980) is a Swedish singer and songwriter. He is best known for his collaborations with the Swedish House Mafia. Since 2010, he has collaborated with Tinie Tempah and released his debut single "Anywhere For You", written alongside music partner Michel Zitron. On 3 April 2014 Lindstron appeared on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge covering Haim's "If I Could Change Your Mind". John Martin is now working on his debut album which was planned to be released in August 2014, however it has been delayed awaiting a new collaboration before the release.
John Martin Tracks
Don't You Worry Child (feat. John Martin)
Swedish House Mafia
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: John Martin
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-04-01T08:10:01
Live Lounge: John Martin
BBC Broadcasting House
