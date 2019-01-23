John Martin Lindström (born 22 August 1980) is a Swedish singer and songwriter. He is best known for his collaborations with the Swedish House Mafia. Since 2010, he has collaborated with Tinie Tempah and released his debut single "Anywhere For You", written alongside music partner Michel Zitron. On 3 April 2014 Lindstron appeared on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge covering Haim's "If I Could Change Your Mind". John Martin is now working on his debut album which was planned to be released in August 2014, however it has been delayed awaiting a new collaboration before the release.