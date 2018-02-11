Denée BentonBorn 31 December 1992
Denée Benton
Denée Benton (born December 31, 1992) is an American actor and singer. Benton is best known for her Tony-nominated performance as Natasha Rostova in the 2016 musical Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812 on Broadway.
Benton assumed the role of Eliza Hamilton in the Broadway production of Hamilton, beginning performances on October 30, 2018.
