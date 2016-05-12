ManuEllaSlovenian singer Manuela Brečko. Born 31 January 1989
ManuElla
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03nxvch.jpg
1989-01-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a79449a9-77ed-4d37-bbe3-11fbfda50cfd
ManuElla Biography (Wikipedia)
Manuella Brečko (born 31 January 1989), better known as ManuElla, is a Slovenian singer, songwriter and music producer. She represented Slovenia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with the song "Blue and Red.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
ManuElla Performances & Interviews
ManuElla Tracks
Sort by
Blue And Red
ManuElla
Blue And Red
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nxvch.jpglink
Blue And Red
Last played on
Back to artist