Catherine Elisabeth Britt (born 31 December 1984) is a country music artist who has had success in both her native Australia and in the United States. She started her career in Newcastle in 1999, she moved to Nashville from 2004 to 2009 and then returned to Australia. Britt has had three singles in top 40 on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs charts with "The Upside of Being Down", her highest, peaking at No. 36 in 2004. Britt has released five studio albums in Australia, where four have appeared on the ARIA Albums Chart, Too Far Gone (16 January 2006), Little Wildflower (14 January 2008), Catherine Britt (28 May 2010) and Always Never Enough (10 August 2012). All five albums have been nominated for ARIA Music Awards in the category, Best Country Album. At the Country Music Awards of Australia Britt has won four Golden Guitar trophies, Female Artist of the Year for "What I Did Last Night" (2009), "Charlestown Road" (2013) and "Boneshaker" (2016), and Single of the Year for "Sweet Emmylou" (2011)