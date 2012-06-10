Glowbug is the dance/electronic band of Los Angeles, CA artist Daniel Anderson, who also fronts The Ghost and the Grace and is one-half of the band Idiot Pilot.

The band originated in October 2010 when Daniel Anderson attempted an experiment of writing, recording, mastering and releasing an EP of new material within three days; the final product being the first digital EP Awful Scary, Yes, Very. The following two months (November/December 2010) saw the release of two more EPs: Silian Rail, and Displacer Beast respectively.

A Glowbug song, "Gold And Chains And Guns" from the Silian Rail EP, was used for a Flaunt Magazine photoshoot with Gillian Jacobs (of the NBC show Community).

On May 12, 2011, Glowbug announced via Facebook that the first full-length LP "Mr. Plastic" will be available digitally May 25, 2011. The 12-track album was released free of charge, or for a donation to a charitable organization.

On October 1, 2011 Glowbug released a free, digital-only EP through Bandcamp entitled "Covered In Lights Vol.1" featuring cover songs by The Pixies ("Where Is My Mind), The Smiths (Shoplifters of the World Unite), Radiohead ("Gagging Order"), and Yeah Yeah Yeahs (Maps).