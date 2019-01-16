Floyd CramerBorn 27 October 1933. Died 31 December 1998
Floyd Cramer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049qsrg.jpg
1933-10-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a7921b29-671a-4378-8a61-539cf73d7588
Floyd Cramer Biography (Wikipedia)
Floyd Cramer (October 27, 1933 – December 31, 1997) was an American Hall of Fame pianist who was one of the architects of the Nashville sound. He was known for his "slip note" piano style, in which an out-of-key note slides into the correct note.
Floyd Cramer Tracks
Last Date
Floyd Cramer
Last Date
Last Date
Last played on
On The Rebound
Floyd Cramer
On The Rebound
On The Rebound
Last played on
Georgia On My Mind
Floyd Cramer
Georgia On My Mind
Georgia On My Mind
Last played on
Flip Flop & Bop
Floyd Cramer
Flip Flop & Bop
Flip Flop & Bop
Last played on
