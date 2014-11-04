Kiss KissNew York indie rock band. Formed 2004. Disbanded 2010
Kiss Kiss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a7909e60-43d3-4d0e-918c-02105078a3c8
Kiss Kiss Biography (Wikipedia)
Kiss Kiss was an indie rock band formed by Joshua Benash (guitar, synth, vocals) and Jared Karns (drums), with their first album released in February 2007. Although their music is primarily indie in style, it also includes an electric violin.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kiss Kiss Tracks
Sort by
Step Back (Low Steppa Remix) (feat. Kiss Kiss)
Chocolate Puma
Step Back (Low Steppa Remix) (feat. Kiss Kiss)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmj4.jpglink
Step Back (Low Steppa Remix) (feat. Kiss Kiss)
Last played on
Kiss Kiss Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist