Defiance, Ohio is a punk rock band from Columbus, Ohio. However, they are named after the town of Defiance, Ohio, in far northwest Ohio, near Toledo. The band features a violin, cello, and double bass. They have released four full-length LPs, as well as a handful of split recordings. Their music has typically been smaller independent labels. They are known for their association with Plan-It-X Records, as well as anti-capitalist themes.