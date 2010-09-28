Defiance, Ohio
Defiance, Ohio is a punk rock band from Columbus, Ohio. However, they are named after the town of Defiance, Ohio, in far northwest Ohio, near Toledo. The band features a violin, cello, and double bass. They have released four full-length LPs, as well as a handful of split recordings. Their music has typically been smaller independent labels. They are known for their association with Plan-It-X Records, as well as anti-capitalist themes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
