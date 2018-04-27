The Black DogFormed 23 May 1989
The Black Dog
1989-05-23
The Black Dog Biography
The Black Dog is a British electronic music group, founded by Ken Downie along with Ed Handley and Andy Turner. The group are considered pioneers who, along with acts like Autechre, Aphex Twin, µ-ziq and LFO, came to define the UK techno movement in the early 1990s.
The Black Dog Tracks
MK Future
The Black Dog
MK Future
MK Future
Cognitive Dissonance
The Black Dog
Cognitive Dissonance
Cognitive Dissonance
Solipsism
The Black Dog
Solipsism
Solipsism
Chesh
The Black Dog
Chesh
Chesh
Barbola Work
The Black Dog
Barbola Work
Barbola Work
Hollow Stories Hollow Head (Goldfinch Remix)
The Black Dog
Hollow Stories Hollow Head (Goldfinch Remix)
Hollow Stories Hollow Head (Goldfinch Remix)
Neither/Neither
The Black Dog
Neither/Neither
Neither/Neither
Chesh
The Black Dog
Chesh
Chesh
Virtual
The Black Dog
Virtual
Virtual
Bardwell's Disaster
The Black Dog
Bardwell's Disaster
Bardwell's Disaster
Pot Noodle
The Black Dog
Pot Noodle
Pot Noodle
Psii-Cosyin
The Black Dog
Psii-Cosyin
Psii-Cosyin
Cost II
The Black Dog
Cost II
Cost II
Greedy Gutter Guru [Richard H Kirk Remix]
The Black Dog
Greedy Gutter Guru [Richard H Kirk Remix]
Dark Wave Creeping
The Black Dog
Dark Wave Creeping
Dark Wave Creeping
CCTV Nation (Slam remix)
The Black Dog
CCTV Nation (Slam remix)
CCTV Nation (Slam remix)
Northern Electric Soul (Claro Intelecto Snake Pass mix from The Vexing Remixes EP)
The Black Dog
Northern Electric Soul (Claro Intelecto Snake Pass mix from The Vexing Remixes EP)
They Said
The Black Dog
They Said
They Said
Northern Electronic Soul (Part 3)
The Black Dog
Northern Electronic Soul (Part 3)
Northern Electronic Soul (Part 3)
EVP Echoes
The Black Dog
EVP Echoes
EVP Echoes
