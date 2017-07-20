The Geto Boys (originally spelled Ghetto Boys) are an American rap group from Fifth Ward, Houston, Texas, consisting of Scarface, Bushwick Bill and Willie D. The Geto Boys have earned notoriety for their lyrics covering controversial topics such as misogyny, gore, psychotic experiences, and necrophilia. The group enjoyed success in the 1990s with several certified albums and singles.

About.com ranked them No. 10 on its list of the 25 Best Rap Groups of All-Time, describing them as "southern rap pioneers who paved the way for future southern hip-hop acts."