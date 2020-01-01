Mikuláš ŠkutaPianist. Born 3 January 1959
Mikuláš Škuta
1960-01-03
Miklós Skuta or Miki Skuta (born in Komárno, 3 January 1960) is a Slovak pianist and composer.
He was trained at the Bratislava Conservatory, completing studies in Paris under Claude Helffer. Skuta, a prize-winner at several Czechoslovakian and international competitions, was awarded a 3rd prize at the 1983 Maria Callas competition in Athen. He has been active as a concert pianist in Europe.
A free-lance pianist, since the late 80s he has grown involved with jazz and contemporary music.
