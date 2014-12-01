Franco CapuanaBorn 29 September 1894. Died 10 December 1969
Franco Capuana (29 September 1894 – 10 December 1969) was an Italian conductor.
Born in Fano in the Province of Pesaro and Urbino, he was the younger brother of mezzo-soprano Maria Capuana. He became associated with the Teatro di San Carlo in 1930 and La Scala in 1937. In 1940 he conducted the premiere of Ghedini's opera La pulce d'oro at the Teatro Carlo Felice. He visited the Royal Opera House in 1946, becoming the first guest conductor of the newly formed Royal Opera, London.
He died at the age of 75 on the conductor's podium in the middle of leading a performance of Rossini's Mosè in Egitto at the Teatro di San Carlo in Naples.
