The Newberry Consort is an early music ensemble from Chicago, Illinois. It was established in 1986 and is affiliated with the Newberry Library Center for Renaissance Studies. The Consort is also in residence at the University of Chicago and Northwestern University. Reviewer Alan Artner praised a 2014 performance of the Consort as "...spiritedly played and sung... early music at its committed best."
The group performs music from the Medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque periods featuring a roster of local and international musicians. The Consort has recorded several albums for the Harmonia Mundi USA label.
Passamezzo antico
John Johnson, Newberry Consort & Mary Springfels
Passamezzo antico
Passamezzo antico
Move Now With Measured Sound
The Newberry Consort
Move Now With Measured Sound
Move Now With Measured Sound
Move now with measured sound
Thomas Campion
Move now with measured sound
Move now with measured sound
Sinfonia in G minor
Nicolaus a Kempis
Sinfonia in G minor
Sinfonia in G minor
Fantasia à 4 No 2
Robert White
Fantasia à 4 No 2
Fantasia à 4 No 2
Move now with measured sound arr. for instr. consort
Thomas Campion
Move now with measured sound arr. for instr. consort
Move now with measured sound arr. for instr. consort
His golden locks time hath to silver turned
John Dowland
His golden locks time hath to silver turned
His golden locks time hath to silver turned
