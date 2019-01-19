Derwyddon Dr GonzoFormed 2005
Derwyddon Dr Gonzo were a Welsh-language funk and ska band from Llanrug, north west Wales. Having reached number one in Siart C2 (Welsh Language Music Chart), their music has received airplay on BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 1 and Serbian radio. The band performed regularly on the Welsh language scene circuit, in addition to larger festivals such as Latitude Festival, Wakestock, Sŵn, Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau and Maes B at the National Eisteddfod. Their second EP, Chaviach/Bwthyn was released on the Copa Label in 2008. On 27 July 2009 the band released their second album, Stonk!, on the Copa label, and recorded at the Wings for Jesus Studio in Cardiff by Sir Doufus Styles.
Bwthyn (feat. Gwyneth Glyn)
Bwthyn
Shampŵ
K.O.
Tomi Yn Y Goedwig
Madrach
