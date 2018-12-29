Nathan Fake is a British electronic music artist from Necton in Norfolk, who has released singles as well as three albums on the label Border Community Recordings.

In 2006, his debut album Drowning in a Sea of Love was released on Border Community. He released a six track mini-album Hard Islands in 2009. His third album Steam Days followed in 2012.

In 2014, Nathan founded the label Cambria Instruments with Wesley Matsell, the inaugural release being a split single between the two artists.