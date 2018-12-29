Nathan FakeBorn 1 March 1983
Nathan Fake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02sx6hy.jpg
1983-03-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a77f6f2f-19a2-4648-9018-3ad3aa4c1b9b
Nathan Fake Biography (Wikipedia)
Nathan Fake is a British electronic music artist from Necton in Norfolk, who has released singles as well as three albums on the label Border Community Recordings.
In 2006, his debut album Drowning in a Sea of Love was released on Border Community. He released a six track mini-album Hard Islands in 2009. His third album Steam Days followed in 2012.
In 2014, Nathan founded the label Cambria Instruments with Wesley Matsell, the inaugural release being a split single between the two artists.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nathan Fake Performances & Interviews
Nathan Fake Tracks
Sort by
Muppet (feat. Nathan Fake)
Grasscut
Muppet (feat. Nathan Fake)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
Muppet (feat. Nathan Fake)
Last played on
You Are Here (Tet Remix)
Nathan Fake
You Are Here (Tet Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
You Are Here (Tet Remix)
Last played on
The Sky Was Pink
Nathan Fake
The Sky Was Pink
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
The Sky Was Pink
Last played on
Cloudswept
Nathan Fake
Cloudswept
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
Cloudswept
Last played on
Lea
Nathan Fake
Lea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
Lea
Last played on
Sunder
Nathan Fake
Sunder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
Sunder
Last played on
The Sky Was Pink (Holden Remix)
Nathan Fake
The Sky Was Pink (Holden Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
The Sky Was Pink (Holden Remix)
Last played on
Silent Night
Nathan Fake
Silent Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
Silent Night
Last played on
Degreelessness (feat Prurient) (Huerco S. Backyard
Nathan Fake
Degreelessness (feat Prurient) (Huerco S. Backyard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
Radio Spiritworld (Olga Wojciechowska Rework)
Nathan Fake
Radio Spiritworld (Olga Wojciechowska Rework)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
Remain (Olga Wojciechowska Edit)
Nathan Fake
Remain (Olga Wojciechowska Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
Remain (Olga Wojciechowska Edit)
Last played on
Bosky
Nathan Fake
Bosky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
Bosky
Last played on
Degreelessness (Overmono Remix) (feat. Prurient)
Nathan Fake
Degreelessness (Overmono Remix) (feat. Prurient)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
Degreelessness (Overmono Remix) (feat. Prurient)
Last played on
HoursDaysMonthSeasons
Nathan Fake
HoursDaysMonthSeasons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
HoursDaysMonthSeasons
Last played on
The Sky Was Pink (Camo & Krooked Moog Edit)
Nathan Fake
The Sky Was Pink (Camo & Krooked Moog Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
RVK (feat. Raphaelle Standell-Preston)
Nathan Fake
RVK (feat. Raphaelle Standell-Preston)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
RVK (feat. Raphaelle Standell-Preston)
Last played on
Degreelessness (Overmono Remix)
Nathan Fake
Degreelessness (Overmono Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
Degreelessness (Overmono Remix)
Last played on
K-Lea in A Minor
Nathan Fake
K-Lea in A Minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
K-Lea in A Minor
Last played on
SmallCityLights
Nathan Fake
SmallCityLights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
SmallCityLights
Last played on
The Equator and I
Nathan Fake
The Equator and I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
The Equator and I
Last played on
ID
Nathan Fake
ID
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
ID
Last played on
Degreelessness
Nathan Fake
Degreelessness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
Degreelessness
Last played on
You Are Here (Four Tet Remix)
Nathan Fake
You Are Here (Four Tet Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
You Are Here (Four Tet Remix)
Last played on
Audio Gold
Nathan Fake
Audio Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
Audio Gold
Last played on
The Sky Was Pink (James Holden Remix)
Nathan Fake
The Sky Was Pink (James Holden Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f7kl5.jpglink
The Sky Was Pink (James Holden Remix)
Last played on
Xmas Rush
Nathan Fake
Xmas Rush
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
Xmas Rush
Last played on
Draft Culture (Nathan Fake Remix)
Dorian Concept
Draft Culture (Nathan Fake Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td9rw.jpglink
Draft Culture (Nathan Fake Remix)
Last played on
Neketona
Nathan Fake
Neketona
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
Neketona
Last played on
Fortune Bru
Nathan Fake
Fortune Bru
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
Fortune Bru
Last played on
Nathan Fake Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist