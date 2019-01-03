Sir Victor UwaifoBorn 1 March 1941
Prof. Sir Victor Uwaifo (MON) (born 1 March 1941) is a Nigerian musician, writer, sculptor, and musical instrument inventor. He also served as commissioner for arts and culture in Edo State under the government of Lucky Igbinedion. Uwaifo is famous for his joromi music. He records under the name Sir Victor Uwaifo.
His best-known songs, "Guitar Boy" and "Mami Water", were a huge hit in 1966. "Mami Water" was inspired by an encounter (which he has long maintained actually occurred) with a "mami water" (mermaid) while lounging on Bar Beach, Lagos.
