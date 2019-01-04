Milen NachevBorn 1957
Milen Nachev
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a77c95d5-3fef-4c60-8ee5-bfb09e9288b2
Milen Nachev Biography (Wikipedia)
Milen Nachev (Bulgarian: Милен Начев)(born 1957 in Bulgaria) is a Bulgarian/American conductor.
Milen attended the Saint Petersburg Conservatory in Russia. There, he received his Master’s Degree in Symphonic and Opera conducting.
Nachev was Artistic Director & Conductor of the Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra (BNR) from 1994 until 2002, where he conducted recordings that were broadcast by the BBC.
In November 1997, EMI/Virgin released the CD 'Mozart in Egypt', which was conducted by Nachev while with the BNR Symphony Orchestra.
Since 2012, Mr. Nachev has been a conductor with Shen Yun Performing Arts—an international touring company based in New York.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Milen Nachev Tracks
Sort by
Carmen - ballet suite for strings and percussion [after Bizet]
Rodion Shchedrin
Carmen - ballet suite for strings and percussion [after Bizet]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtrdd.jpglink
Carmen - ballet suite for strings and percussion [after Bizet]
Last played on
Christmas - symphonic poem for soloists, mixed choir & orchestra
Dimitar Nenov
Christmas - symphonic poem for soloists, mixed choir & orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas - symphonic poem for soloists, mixed choir & orchestra
Singer
Choir
Last played on
Vardar - Rhapsodie bulgare Op 16
Pancho Vladigerov
Vardar - Rhapsodie bulgare Op 16
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vardar - Rhapsodie bulgare Op 16
Last played on
Le Chasseur Maudit, symphonic poem [The Accursed Huntsman] (M.44)
César Franck
Le Chasseur Maudit, symphonic poem [The Accursed Huntsman] (M.44)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br147.jpglink
Le Chasseur Maudit, symphonic poem [The Accursed Huntsman] (M.44)
Last played on
Stabat mater
Gioachino Rossini
Stabat mater
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Stabat mater
Choir
Last played on
Andante spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante (Op.22)
Frédéric Chopin
Andante spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante (Op.22)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Andante spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante (Op.22)
Performer
Last played on
Symphony No.5 (Op.100)
Sergei Prokofiev
Symphony No.5 (Op.100)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Symphony No.5 (Op.100)
Last played on
Messa di Gloria
Giacomo Puccini
Messa di Gloria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Messa di Gloria
Singer
Choir
Last played on
Capriccio Espagnol (Op.34)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Capriccio Espagnol (Op.34)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Capriccio Espagnol (Op.34)
Orchestra
Last played on
Piano Concerto No.3 in B flat major (Op.31)
Ludmil Angelov, Pancho Vladigerov, Milen Nachev & Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra
Piano Concerto No.3 in B flat major (Op.31)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Concerto No.3 in B flat major (Op.31)
Performer
Last played on
Symphony No.6 'Liturgical' (in one movement) (1994)
Alexander Raychev, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra & Milen Nachev
Symphony No.6 'Liturgical' (in one movement) (1994)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony No.6 'Liturgical' (in one movement) (1994)
Composer
Last played on
Ballade for Piano and Orchestra - Concertante No.2
Mario Angelov, Dimitar Nenov, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra & Milen Nachev
Ballade for Piano and Orchestra - Concertante No.2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballade for Piano and Orchestra - Concertante No.2
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist