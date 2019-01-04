Milen Nachev (Bulgarian: Милен Начев)(born 1957 in Bulgaria) is a Bulgarian/American conductor.

Milen attended the Saint Petersburg Conservatory in Russia. There, he received his Master’s Degree in Symphonic and Opera conducting.

Nachev was Artistic Director & Conductor of the Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra (BNR) from 1994 until 2002, where he conducted recordings that were broadcast by the BBC.

In November 1997, EMI/Virgin released the CD 'Mozart in Egypt', which was conducted by Nachev while with the BNR Symphony Orchestra.

Since 2012, Mr. Nachev has been a conductor with Shen Yun Performing Arts—an international touring company based in New York.