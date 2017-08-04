Chris Whitten (born 26 March 1959) is a British session drummer who provided drums for the hit singles "What I Am" by Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, "World Shut your Mouth" by Julian Cope and "The Whole of the Moon" by The Waterboys. Two critically acclaimed projects that Whitten was the drummer for were Paul McCartney's Flowers In The Dirt album in 1989, and Dire Straits final world tour from 1991-1992 to accompany their last studio album, On Every Street. He also played drums on some tracks of the album Titanic (1982) by the Italian songwriter Francesco De Gregori.

Whitten unusually has used a Noble & Cooley drum kit which are radically designed drums. The toms and snare are single-ply, steam-bent shells which give them (especially the snare) a distinctive sound. He has also recorded with such varied musicians as Tom Jones, Johnny Cash, The Pretenders, Swing Out Sister, ABC and The The.

Whitten has been an active participant and Honorary VIP Member of the Drummer Cafe community forum since 2003.