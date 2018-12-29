KleeerFormed 1972. Disbanded 1985
Kleeer
1972
Kleeer Biography (Wikipedia)
Kleeer was an American New York-based funk, disco and post-disco band, which was formed in 1972 under the name The Jam Band, as a backup group to different disco bands and vocalists.
Kleeer Tracks
Keeep Your Body Workin' (Remastered)
Get Tough
Get Tough
Last played on
Get Tough (DJ Andy Smith Reach Up - Disco Wonderland Re Edit)
You Did It Again
You Did It Again
Last played on
Tonights The Night
Tonights The Night
Last played on
Hunger For Your Love
Hunger For Your Love
Last played on
Intimate Connection
Intimate Connection
Last played on
License To Dream
License To Dream
Last played on
Keep Your Body Working
Keep Your Body Working
Last played on
Tonight
Tonight
Last played on
Open Your Mind
Open Your Mind
Last played on
Close to you
Close to you
Last played on
Winners
Winners
Last played on
Keep Your Body Workin'
Keep Your Body Workin'
Last played on
I Love To Dance (Joey Negro Edit)
I Love To Dance (Joey Negro Edit)
Last played on
You did it again - Atlantic
You did it again - Atlantic
Last played on
Kleeer Links
