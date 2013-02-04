Sam NewsomeBorn 28 April 1965
Sam Newsome
1965-04-28
Sam Newsome Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam Newsome (born April 28, 1965) is an American jazz saxophonist, composer, and educator. His music combines straight-ahead jazz, world music (drawing influences from North Africa and East Asia) and experimental jazz, which uses extended techniques. Newsome is an associate professor of music and the coordinator of the music program at Long Island University's Brooklyn Campus.
Sam Newsome Tracks
In A Mellow Tone
