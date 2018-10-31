Herbert MurrillBorn 11 May 1909. Died 25 July 1952
Herbert Murrill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1909-05-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a773e57f-1476-4826-bd6a-727034d434b1
Herbert Murrill Biography (Wikipedia)
Herbert Henry John Murrill (11 May 1909 – 25 July 1952) was an English musician, composer, and organist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Herbert Murrill Tracks
Sort by
Nunc dimittis: Evening service in E major
Herbert Murrill
Nunc dimittis: Evening service in E major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktxcy.jpglink
Nunc dimittis: Evening service in E major
Choir
Last played on
Magnificat: Evening service in E major
Herbert Murrill
Magnificat: Evening service in E major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktxcy.jpglink
Magnificat: Evening service in E major
Choir
Last played on
Two Songs from Shakespeare's Twelfth Night: O Mistress Mine
Herbert Murrill
Two Songs from Shakespeare's Twelfth Night: O Mistress Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r952p.jpglink
Two Songs from Shakespeare's Twelfth Night: O Mistress Mine
Last played on
The Souls of the Righteous
Muriel Herbert
The Souls of the Righteous
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
The Souls of the Righteous
Last played on
Carillon
Muriel Herbert
Carillon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
Carillon
Last played on
Crown Imperial Coronation March arr Murrill
William Walton
Crown Imperial Coronation March arr Murrill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp1.jpglink
Crown Imperial Coronation March arr Murrill
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1937: Prom 28
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epbrbp
Queen's Hall
1937-09-08T08:12:53
8
Sep
1937
Proms 1937: Prom 28
Queen's Hall
Herbert Murrill Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist