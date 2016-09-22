Deesha is a Canadian singer/songwriter/producer. She was born in Toronto, Ontario. She is the youngest of 3 children.

In 2003 Deesha released her first single to Canadian radio, a song called 'Falling In Love'. She independently pushed that record to Canadian radio and managed to get significant airplay across the country. 'Falling In Love' charted in the top 30 on Canadian Radio. Toronto's Flow 93.5 was the first station to play the single. Ottawa's Hot 89.9 was quick to follow with the then Music Director, Scott Boogie, personally calling Deesha to tell her he was immediately putting her song into high rotation.

In 2005, Deesha's collaboration with Canadian rapper Arabesque on his single "Stardust" became a heavily played single and video. By the beginning of 2006, Deesha had independently released 2 singles, received several songwriting competition accolades, written for a major label artist, and had become a constant on the now defunct MTV Desi. Having hosted and performed on the "Live from Puerto Rico" special, as well as "Maximum Party," Deesha was invited to co-host the MTV Desi "Top 10 Desi Countdown." She was also featured on an artist spotlight on MTV news that year.