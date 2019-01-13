Katrina LeskanichBorn 10 April 1960
Katrina Leskanich
1960-04-10
Katrina Elizabeth Leskanich (born April 10, 1960) is an American musician, author and former lead singer of British pop rock band Katrina and the Waves whose song "Walking on Sunshine" was an international hit in 1985 and who in 1997 won the Eurovision Song Contest for the United Kingdom with the song "Love Shine a Light".
Walking On Sunshine
Soweto Gosdpel Choir & Katrina Leskanich
Last played on
Walking On Sunshine
Last played on
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
Katrina Leskanich
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
Last played on
They Don't Know
Katrina Leskanich
They Don't Know
They Don't Know
Last played on
Make Us One
Katrina Leskanich
Make Us One
Make Us One
Last played on
Sun Coming Upper
Katrina Leskanich
Sun Coming Upper
Sun Coming Upper
Last played on
Upcoming Events
8
Feb
2019
Katrina Leskanich (Katrina and The Waves)
Unknown venue, Manchester, UK
10
May
2019
Katrina Leskanich (Katrina and The Waves)
Unknown venue, Argyll, UK
17
May
2019
Katrina Leskanich (Katrina and The Waves)
Unknown venue, Blackpool, UK
12
Jul
2019
Katrina Leskanich (Katrina and The Waves), The Christians
The Brentwood Centre, Chelmsford, UK
30
Aug
2019
Katrina Leskanich (Katrina and The Waves)
Cattows Farm, Leicester, UK
