David FenechFrench composer, guitarist and singer. Born 19 July 1969
David Fenech
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969-07-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a77228e5-c304-4f66-9e24-6edebeb711c0
David Fenech Biography (Wikipedia)
David Fenech is a French composer, guitarist and singer born on 19 July 1969 in Saint-Cloud, Hauts-de-Seine.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Fenech Tracks
Sort by
Ice Exposure
Jac Berrocal
Ice Exposure
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ice Exposure
Last played on
Tsouking Chant (Kinsu)
Jac Berrocal
Tsouking Chant (Kinsu)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tsouking Chant (Kinsu)
Last played on
Rock 'n Roll Station
David Fenech
Rock 'n Roll Station
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock 'n Roll Station
Last played on
David Fenech Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist